A female teenager had major injuries after single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 Sunday evening

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A single-vehicle crash resulted in major injuries for a 19-year-old passenger Sunday evening on Highway 1 north of Wood Road.

On Mar. 17, around 8:25 p.m., California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) responded to calls for a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 southbound, north of Wood Road state CHP.

According to CHP, the 19-year-old male driver of a 2009 silver Volkswagen Jetta was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he made an "unsafe turning movement" to the right causing the Jetta to leave the roadway and hit a power pole on the right shoulder.

The 19-year-old female passenger from Oxnard had major injuries from the crash and was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for medical treatment and the male driver had no injuries detail CHP.

No arrests were made at the scene and alcohol/drugs are not suspected at this time in the still-ongoing investigation of the incident state CHP.