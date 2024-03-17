Thirsty Ox featured on Paramount Network’s “Bar Rescue”

OXNARD, Calif.-A local bar had a reason to celebrate more than St. Patrick's Day.

The Thirsty Ox in Oxnard is being featured on the show "Bar Rescue" on the Paramount Network.

The new owners Rony and Gaby Ortega are hosting an all day viewing party and Saint Patrick's Day celebration.

People arrived early to check out the new decor.

"For us, we are just really happy that we are able to be a part of this great thing that is happening in Oxnard and we are just happy to have new customers come in and are regulars have a great place to vibe and party," said Gaby Ortega, "and I think we are just really exciting that the attention is here now and you can see all the great changes that have been made."

The show changed it's name to The Foxy Ox but it didn't last long.

The workers didn't like it, so they changed it back .

They put the sign inside the bar as souvenir of the experience.

The Thirsty Ox is in the Fremont Square Shopping Center near the corner of N. Ventura Road and Doris Rd. if people wish to check it out.