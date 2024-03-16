Skip to Content
Ventura County

Port Hueneme Police issue alert

Port Hueneme Police
By
Updated
today at 11:26 pm
Published 11:21 pm

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Port Hueneme police officers are investing a report of shots fired.

The department issued an alert due to police activity in the area of Hueneme Road between J. St. and Surfside Dr.

Oxnard's SWAT team is assisting in the investigation.

One neighbor said she has been sheltering in place for several hours.

She said she can see police using drones through her window.

She said it appears that someone is barricaded inside a home.

Police are urging people to avoid the area until further notice.

The Chief of Police said people may follow updates on their "huenemepd" Instagram page.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content