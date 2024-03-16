Port Hueneme Police issue alert

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Port Hueneme police officers are investing a report of shots fired.

The department issued an alert due to police activity in the area of Hueneme Road between J. St. and Surfside Dr.

Oxnard's SWAT team is assisting in the investigation.

One neighbor said she has been sheltering in place for several hours.

She said she can see police using drones through her window.

She said it appears that someone is barricaded inside a home.

Police are urging people to avoid the area until further notice.

The Chief of Police said people may follow updates on their "huenemepd" Instagram page.