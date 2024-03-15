Motorcyclist dies following collision in Santa Paula Thursday evening

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A motorcyclist is dead following a traffic collision Thursday at the intersection of Peck Road and Santa Paula Street.

The Santa Paula Police Department identified the motorcyclist as 29-year-old Santa Paula resident Richard Cisneros in a press release about the collision on Friday.

The driver of the involved pickup truck was not injured state Santa Paula Police Department.

On Mar. 14, 2024, around 6:20 p.m., officers with Santa Paula Police and firefighters with Ventura County Fire Department as well as an ambulance responded to a reported vehicle and motorcycle collision detail Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, arriving first responders found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Cisneros was traveling westbound on Santa Paula Street while the driver was heading southbound on Peck Road in a pickup truck before they collided in the intersection explain Santa Paula Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the results of an autopsy and a toxicology report are still pending though an initial investigation has not indicated impairment from drugs or alcohol for the driver of the pickup truck detail Santa Paula Police.

If you have additional information to provide about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Ramirez at 805-525-4474 ext. 237.