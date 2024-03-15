Former Oak Grove School teacher convicted of six felony sex crimes against student Thursday

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Thursday that Paul Herder pled guilty to six felony counts in connection with sexual contact with a student.

Herder pled guilty to the following criminal charges:

PC 288.4(b)-Luring (Two counts)

PC 289(h)-Anal and Genital Penetration by a Foreign Object

PC 288a(b)(1)-Oral Copulation of a Person Under 18

PC 261.5(c)-Unlawful Sexual Intercourse

PC 311.4(c)-Using a Minor for Sex Acts

Herder also admitted to the special allegation that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to perpetrate his crimes state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Apr. 29, 2024, in courtroom 11 of Ventura County Superior Court where he is expected to be sentenced to six years eight months in state prison detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, an investigation into Herder began in February of 2023 after a former student came forward with allegations as an adult.

The unlawful relationship occurred between 2013 to 2017 while Herder was working as a teacher at Oak Grove School in Ojai detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

In June of 2023, detectives located Herder in Hawaii where a coordinated effort by Ventura County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and Hawaii Police Department eventually arrested Herder on Jun. 12, 2023, and he was extradited to Ventura County on Jul. 31, 2023, explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“For too long, the defendant had gotten away with the terrible crimes and abuse of trust he perpetrated on the underage victim,” said Deputy District Attorney Emily Reber who prosecuted the case. “She is finally able to secure the justice and accountability that had escaped her for so many years.”