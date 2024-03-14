Skip to Content
Ventura County

Simi Valley Police investigate bomb threat at Valley View Middle School Thursday

Simi Valley Police Department
By
today at 2:56 pm
Published 3:31 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – On Thursday, the Simi Valley Police Department investigated a threat about a person intending to bring a bomb onto Valley View Middle School's campus Friday.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, a full sweep of the campus by School Resource Officers and police Thursday revealed "no evidence of concern".

On Mar. 13, 2024, around 11 p.m., Simi Valley Unified School District called local police about a threat sent to the school via the "We-Tip" platform state Simi Valley Police Department.

Law enforcement intend to have an increased presence in and around campus for the remainder of Thursday as well as Friday detail the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Torres at 805-583-6950.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
bomb threat
community safety
KEYT
Simi Valley Police Department
Valley View Middle School
ventura county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content