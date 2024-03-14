Simi Valley Police investigate bomb threat at Valley View Middle School Thursday

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – On Thursday, the Simi Valley Police Department investigated a threat about a person intending to bring a bomb onto Valley View Middle School's campus Friday.

According to the Simi Valley Police Department, a full sweep of the campus by School Resource Officers and police Thursday revealed "no evidence of concern".

On Mar. 13, 2024, around 11 p.m., Simi Valley Unified School District called local police about a threat sent to the school via the "We-Tip" platform state Simi Valley Police Department.

Law enforcement intend to have an increased presence in and around campus for the remainder of Thursday as well as Friday detail the Simi Valley Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Torres at 805-583-6950.