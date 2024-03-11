Former Children’s Law Center of California attorney charged with four child sex abuse material violations

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Charles Aghoian of Camarillo, a former supervising attorney at the Children's Law Center of California, was arraigned Monday on three counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Aghoian, 61, of Camarillo, voluntarily surrendered Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment hearing detail the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.

His bond has been set at $1 million and trial date set for May 6 state the U.S. Attorney's Office.

An indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Mar. 1, 2024, alleges that Aghoian knowingly distributed sexually explicit videos featuring children between December of 2020 and January 2021 and in April of 2021, Aghoian also allegedly possessed child sex images on his smartphone.

At the time of the alleged misconduct, Ahhoian was a supervising attorney at the Children's Law Center of California, a non-profit that provides legal representation to foster children in juvenile dependency court in Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Placer counties detail the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If convicted, Aghoian would face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison on each child pornography distribution charge and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each child pornography possession and distribution charge explain the U.S. Attorney's Office.