Los Angeles man pled guilty to two felony counts in connection with December fatal traffic collision

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday that Keith David McDowell-Satyananda of Los Angeles pled guilty to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one felony count of driving under the influence causing injury in connection with a December 2022 collision that resulted in the death of one person and serious injuries for another.

McDowell-Satyananda also admitted to the following four special allegations: fleeing the scene of the crime, committing a serious felony, causing great bodily injury in the commission of the felony, and the crime involved great violence detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 21, 2022, around 10 p.m., McDowell-Satyananda hit Alena Pascuali and Diego Ramirez with his vehicle while the pair stood next to their parked car on the dirt shoulder of the Pacific Coast Highway near Point Mugu detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, McDowell-Satyananda fled the scene and continued driving on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Alena Pascuali was declared dead at the scene and Diego Ramirez was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“The reckless actions of the defendant robbed Alena of her life and will impact Diego and their families forever,” said Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Einhorn who prosecuted the case. “This unfortunate case serves as a reminder of the importance of accountability and the need for responsible choices on our roads.”

McDowell-Satyananda is currently scheduled for sentencing on May 22 of this year in courtroom 11 of Ventura County Superior Court and is out of custody on a $100,000 bail detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.