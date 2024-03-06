Arayveion Edwards convicted of six felony counts after trafficking woman from Florida Tuesday

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Wednesday that Arayveion Edwards of Florida pled guilty to six felony counts including human trafficking and pimping on Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024.

Edwards pled guilty to the following charges on Tuesday:

PC 236.1(b)-Human Trafficking

PC 266h(a)-Pimping

PC 266i(a)-Pandering

PC 25850(c)(6)-Possession of a Loaded, Unregistered Firearm

PC 32310(a)-Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine

VC 10851(a)-Unlawful Taking and Driving a Vehicle

Edwards also admitted to the Special Allegation that the woman he trafficked was vulnerable state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"This conviction underscores our commitment to protect the vulnerable, restore dignity to survivors,

and sends a powerful message to those who exploit others," said Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly who prosecuted the case.

On Apr. 18, 2023, Ventura Police Department officers made contact with Edwards regarding a stolen vehicle and during that interaction, a woman with Edwards pleaded with officers to help her detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After a search, Edwards was found to be in possession of a loaded, unregistered firearm and high-capacity magazines explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Edwards had brought the woman from Florida to California and forced her to engage in commercial sex work to fund the trip.

The woman attempted to leave and refused to prostitute herself several times to which Edwards threatened her physically and coerced her state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Edwards is currently scheduled for sentencing on Apr. 23, 2024, in courtroom 11 of the Ventura County Superior Court and he remains in custody at Ventura County Jail with bail set at $250,000 detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.