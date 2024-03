VENTURA, Calif.-Time is running out to stock up Girl Scout cookies.

Members of troop 65017 wore cookie sandwich boards at their cookie table/

They are in their final week of selling cookies.

They sold the boxes they had left at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Best sellers include Thin Mints and Peanut Butter Patties.

Money raised will fund their troop activities all year.

For more information visit https://www.girlscoutsccc.org