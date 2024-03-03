Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry show draws a crowd

VENTURA, Calif.-The 61st Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry show drew a crowd at the Ventura County Showgrounds.

The weekend show was free.

People had a chance to buy and sell gems and jewels.

Parents and children seemed to enjoy the fossils exhibits.

They had a chance to ask the exhibitors plenty of questions.

The Ventura Gem and Mineral Society hosted the event that included a silent auction and other sales that will benefit the society's scholarship program.

For more information visit https://www.vgms.org