Skip to Content
Ventura County

Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry show draws a crowd

Free gem, mineral and fossil show fundraiser draws a crowd
By
today at 9:13 pm
Published 8:56 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The 61st Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry show drew a crowd at the Ventura County Showgrounds.

The weekend show was free.

People had a chance to buy and sell gems and jewels.

Parents and children seemed to enjoy the fossils exhibits.

They had a chance to ask the exhibitors plenty of questions.

The Ventura Gem and Mineral Society hosted the event that included a silent auction and other sales that will benefit the society's scholarship program.

For more information visit https://www.vgms.org

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content