One man is in critical condition following stabbing in Oxnard Thursday evening

OXNARD, Calif. – A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in the torso Thursday evening in Oxnard.

On Feb. 29, 2024, around 8:35 p.m., Oxnard Police responded to the north alley of the 500 block of Cooper Road for a stabbing state Oxnard Police Department.

Officers located a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in critical condition detail Oxnard Police Department.

According to Oxnard Police, officers located evidence of the attack at the scene, but a motive is unknown at this point in the investigation headed by the Oxnard Police Department Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greg Utter at 805-486-6297 or via email at greg.utter@oxnardpd.org.