Boat fire extinguished in Ventura Harbor Tuesday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. – First responders were on the scene after a boat caught fire in Ventura Harbor Tuesday.

No one was onboard the vessel at the time and no injuries were reported from the scene state Ventura City Fire Department.

Around 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched for a boat fire in Ventura Harbor and arrived on scene within six minutes detail Ventura City Fire.

According to Ventura City Fire Department, fire crews deployed their hose down a long dock, moved nearby boats with assistance from Harbor Patrol, and used a coordinated effort of horizontal ventilation to control and extinguish the flames.

The flames were extinguished within 17 minutes of arrival and Ventura City Fire personnel were assisted by Oxnard Fire Department, Ventura County Fire Department, and Ventura Harbor Patrol state Ventura City Fire Department.