One man is in critical condition following stabbing in Oxnard Wednesday morning

OXNARD, Calif. – A 58-year-old Oxnard man is currently in stable condition after being stabbed multiple times in the torso Wednesday morning in Oxnard.

On Feb. 14, around 6:28 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of A Street for a reported stabbing state Oxnard Police Department.

Arriving officers discovered a 58-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his torso and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for emergency surgery where he remains in critical condition detail Oxnard Police Department.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, information was obtained that the stabbing occurred in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue.

A 45-year-old man was arrested during the response to this incident for an unrelated outstanding warrant state Oxnard Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hugo Garcia at 805-486-6211 or via email at hugo.garcia@oxnardpd.org.