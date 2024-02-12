One man is dead and two critically injured following early Sunday shooting in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A 20-year-old Santa Paula man is dead and two other people are in critical but stable condition following a shooting in the area of Oak Street and Main Street in Ventura Sunday morning.

Ventura Police Department identified the deceased as 20-year-old Anthony Castanon of Santa Paula and the other two people as a 24-year-old Oxnard man and a 17-year-old Santa Paula resident.

On Feb. 11, around 2:07 a.m., Ventura Police Department Command Center received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Oak St. and Main St. in downtown Ventura state Ventura Police Department.

According to the Ventura Police Department, one caller reported an injured person was loaded into a car that left the area of the shooting.

Arriving officers located Castanon at the scene with severe injuries and he was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries explain Ventura Police Department.

Officers were notified two other people with gunshot wounds were dropped off at the Community Memorial Hospital Emergency Room state Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police Department, officers made contact with a 24-year-old Oxnard man and a 17-year-old male Santa Paula resident who were both transferred to Ventura County Medical Center where they both remain in critical but stable condition.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Alberto Tovar at 805-339-4462.