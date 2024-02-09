Overnight full closures scheduled for Highway 1 due to storm damage

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will keep all lanes of Highway 1/Pacific Coast Highway closed between Sycamore Canyon Road to Las Posas Road from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. or later until Feb. 14.

Caltrans explains in a press release that it is continuing the nightly closures to install emergency safety measures for the washed-out southbound shoulder along the ocean.

According to Caltrans, the length of the impacted section of the shoulder has grown from about 15 feet to nearly 100 feet following unusually high surf caused by recent storms in the area.

The immediate priority is to repair the roadway enough to keep motorists safe at postmiles 4.8 to 5.2 and the current duration of all roadwork has yet to be determined explain Caltrans.

The above closure hours are subject to change based on tidal impacts on the slope, especially during the night when it is tougher to assess safety, detail Caltrans.

Caltrans state that the southbound lane will be clocked off with k-rails and lanes will be shifted to the mountainside to allow two opposing lanes of traffic in the busy corridor between Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.