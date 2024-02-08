Skip to Content
Public assistance requested for missing 73-year-old last seen in Port Hueneme/Oxnard area

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme Police Department is turning to the public for help locating 73-year-old Ignacio 'Nacho' Gonzalez who has been missing since Sunday morning.

If you have any information on Mr. Gonzalez's whereabouts, please contact Port Hueneme Police Department Dispatch at 805-986-6530.

Mr. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, olive green pants, and a black baseball cap and was on foot detail the Port Hueneme Police Department in a Facebook post.

