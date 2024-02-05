Santa Paula man arrested for attempted murder Thursday in connection with November shooting

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – A 20-year-old Santa Paula man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting in November of 2023 that left one man injured.

The man's arraignment was continued to Mar. 1, 2024, on charges of Felony Attempted Murder and Felony Assault with a Firearm with multiple enhancements state Ventura County Superior Court.

On Nov. 18, 2024, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of E. Santa Barbara Street in Santa Paula and located a single adult man with a wound to his chest detail Santa Paula Police Department.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital where he was successfully treated and later released the Santa Paula Police Department.

According to Santa Paula Police, an investigation gathered enough evidence to have an arrest warrant issued for a 20-year-old Santa Paula man and on Feb. 1, 2024, tactical teams with the Ventura Police Department and Oxnard Police Department served search warrants at multiple locations.

The 20-year-old was taken into custody and a loaded handgun was seized as well as additional evidence state Santa Paula Police Department.

The investigation into this incident continues and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Virani at 805-524-4474 ext. 145 or via email at svirani@spcity.org.

the Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against a person or persons responsible for this crime.

You can report information to your local law enforcement agency or provide information while remaining anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.