Ojai man arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after a stabbing in Ojai on Friday

OJAI, Calif. – A 39-year-old Ojai man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on Friday in connection with a stabbing investigation.

On Feb. 2, 2024, deputies from the Ojai Patrol Station responded to the 300 block of Matilija Street for a reported stabbing and discovered an injured single male adult who described the man who stabbed him as well as his general direction detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old man who was stabbed was transported to Ventura County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies contacted a man who matched the provided description, was armed with a weapon at the time, and made statements to deputies that confirmed his involvement in the incident.

The 39-year-old Ojai resident was arrested for violation of PC 245(a)(1)-Assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Pre-Trail Detention Facility state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Javier Rodriguez at 805-477-7042.