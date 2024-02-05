Inmate that walked away from Pre-Trial Detention Facility in January arrested in Oxnard Sunday
OXNARD, Calif. – Jonathan Vega Alfaro, an inmate who escaped from custody on Jan. 25 of this year, was arrested on Sunday in Oxnard.
On Jan. 25, 2024, around 7 p.m., Alfaro walked away from the Pre-Trial Detention Facility at 800 S. Victoria Avenue in Ventura where he was assigned as a kitchen worker state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
Alfaro was last seen on the loading dock before leaving the facility grounds and, despite a significant law enforcement response, the 30-year-old was not located explain the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
On Feb. 4, around 4 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Police Department were conducting patrols looking for Alfaro when an officer spotted him walking in the 3300 block of South A Street in Oxnard detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.
According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Oxnard Police personnel took Alfaro into custody without incident and he was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for violation of PC 4532(b)(1)-Escape while Felony Charges are Pending.
Alfaro remains in custody with bail set at $112,000 state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.