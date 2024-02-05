Skip to Content
Inmate that walked away from Pre-Trial Detention Facility in January arrested in Oxnard Sunday

Ventura County Sheriff's Office
OXNARD, Calif. – Jonathan Vega Alfaro, an inmate who escaped from custody on Jan. 25 of this year, was arrested on Sunday in Oxnard.

On Jan. 25, 2024, around 7 p.m., Alfaro walked away from the Pre-Trial Detention Facility at 800 S. Victoria Avenue in Ventura where he was assigned as a kitchen worker state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Alfaro was last seen on the loading dock before leaving the facility grounds and, despite a significant law enforcement response, the 30-year-old was not located explain the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 4, around 4 p.m., officers with the Oxnard Police Department were conducting patrols looking for Alfaro when an officer spotted him walking in the 3300 block of South A Street in Oxnard detail Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Oxnard Police personnel took Alfaro into custody without incident and he was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for violation of PC 4532(b)(1)-Escape while Felony Charges are Pending.

Alfaro remains in custody with bail set at $112,000 state Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

