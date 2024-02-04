Fire teams rescue a person from floodwaters in riverbed below Highway 101 in Ventura Sunday

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters rescued a person trapped in the river bottom beneath northbound Highway 101 in Ventura on Sunday.

On Feb. 4, around 5:58 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a person reportedly trapped in the riverbed with water rising on both sides explain Ventura City Fire Department.

According to Ventura City Fire Department, crews shut down northbound Highway 101 to perform a rescue using an aerial ladder truck.

The person was successfully rescued 58 minutes after units arrived and no injuries were reported from the scene detail Ventura City Fire Department.