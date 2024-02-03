La Conchita under hazard advisory

LA CONCHITA, Calif.-La Conchita has seen its share of slides after heavy rain.

In 2005 ten people died.

During the disaster more than a dozen homes were destroyed and some remain buried in debris.

That is why first responders are urging current La Conchita residents to heed every warning.

A hazard advisory took effect at 5 p.m.

La Conchita has received 4 inches of rain in past 5 days and this storm could result in landslides and debris flows.

J.P. Tatro put sandbags outside his home and said he is prepared to leave.

"I'm going to be staying here until things potentially get bad and the we have a place booked i Carpinteria," said Tatro.

There is only one Northbound entrance to the 101.

Residents would have to drive to Bates Road to turn around and enter the southbound 101 if the roadways are not impacted by flooding.

For more information visit https://www.vcemergency.com