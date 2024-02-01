Flooding on Highway 101 north and southbound in Ventura snarls traffic Thursday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – Flooding on Highway 101 near California Street in Ventura has already caused one spin-out and snarled traffic Thursday morning.

The flooding has been reported by multiple drivers in both northbound and southbound lanes and that earlier spin-out is still awaiting a tow detail the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Page.

For the latest on road conditions and incidents, visit Caltrans' Quickmap.

As inclement weather conditions persist, this article will be updated with more information.