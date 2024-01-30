Skip to Content
Fire crews responded to experimental airplane crash near Camarillo Tuesday

Ventura County Fire Department
today at 2:25 pm
Published 2:34 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. – Ventura County Fire Department responded to an airplane crash in a field near the water treatment facility in the 100 block of Howard Road southeast of Camarillo Tuesday.

Two adult passengers from the downed plane were transported to Ventura County Medical Center with moderate injuries detail Ventura County Fire Department.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the aircraft is experimental and looks like a Rutan Long EZ type.

Ventura County Airports will be assisting the National Transportation Safety Board in their investigation of the incident explain Ventura County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

