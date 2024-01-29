Skip to Content
Ventura County

Sylmar man arrested for attempting to steal vehicles and taking items in Simi Valley Sunday

Simi Valley Police Department
By
today at 1:15 pm
Published 1:28 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. – A 38-year-old Sylmar man was arrested Sunday in Simi Valley for assault with a deadly weapon, vehicle theft, and two counts of trying to steal a vehicle.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, around 6:33 a.m., police received a call of an unknown man who brandished a firearm at residents in the backyard of their home in the 1200 block of Newman Street state Simi Valley Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and were searching the area when a different resident living in the 1000 block of Hillview Lane reported a trespasser matching the earlier man's description detail Simi Valley Police Department.

According to Simi Valley Police, the man was located at the second location and was taken into custody.

After an investigation, stolen property was located in the nearby neighborhood, but no weapon was recovered and the 38-year-old was booked into Ventura County Sheriff's Office Pre-Trail Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, theft from a vehicle, and two counts of attempting to steal a vehicle explain Simi Valley Police Department.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Simi Valley Police Department at 805-583-6950.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

