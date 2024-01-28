Longtime postal worker performs with ukulele group in Ventura on Sundays

VENTURA, Calif.-Some people consider the Ventura Post Office near Plaza Park their favorite due to the art by Gordon K Grant funded by New Deal's Federal Art Project in the 1930s, but others go there in hopes of seeing William "Bill" Pendergrass.

Pendergrass,75, could have retired years ago but likes working.

He started working at U.S. Postal Service more than 55 years ago.

"I love serving my public and seeing people everyday and helping them save money and getting their items to where they want on a timely basis," said Pendergrass.

Stamps have gone up more than 60 cents since he started.

This month, a First-Class Forever Stamp went up from 66 to 68 cents.

"The best tip I can give is come see me so I can advise them on how to save money."

Friends were thrilled to see to his photograph on the front page the Ventura County Star last Sunday alongside a profile by Tom Kisken.

He told Kisken about following his dad's suggestion to join the post office.

"My dad did steer me toward getting into the post office many years ago, so I have to thank him for that because otherwise I would had no idea about this."

The post office is currently hiring, and hosting job fairs, so others could follow in his postal steps.

Pendergrass often works Saturdays, but on Sundays when the Post Office is closed, he plays in a Hawaiian music group at a popular Hawaiian restaurant.

"There are two other people that play with me, I play what is called an ipus or a gourd in Hawaii and I beat on it like a bass drum and I keep time and sing with the other two people that play the ukulele."

Pendergrass said he plays to honor his late wife Juanita who was from Kawaii.

The group performs at Q& Q Hawaiian BBQ off Victoria Ave. in Ventura fro 2p.m.-4p.m. on Sundays.

He will be performing at 2p.m. this Sunday,too.

Your News Channel will have more on Pendergrass tonight on the news.