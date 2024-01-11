Oxnard man faces federal drug and weapons charges

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Roy Jesus Alonzo, 46, of Oxnard is currently in federal custody after being indicted for possessing methamphetamine with intent to sell and firearms charges.

Alonzo, also known as 'Casper' and 'Ghost', was arrested on Dec. 27 without incident and is allegedly affiliated with the Sur Town Chiques gang and was charged in an indictment returned on Nov. 30 by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles state the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

That indictment levied charges of possession with intent to distribute over an ounce of methamphetamine, carrying and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition detail the FBI.

The indictment states that Alonzo carried and possessed a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and six rounds of ammunition during an alleged drug trafficking incident in February of 2023 relay the FBI.

Alonzo was previously convicted of several felonies including robbery in Ventura County Superior Court explain the FBI.

According to the FBI, Alonzo made his initial court appearance on Dec. 27 in U. S. District Court where he was ordered detained and a trial date set for Feb. 20, 2024.

If convicted, Alonzo faces up to 60 years in federal prison state the FBI.

The investigation into these allegations was conducted by the Ventura County Violent Crime Task Force which includes representatives from the FBI, the Oxnard Police Department, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, and the Ventura Police Department.