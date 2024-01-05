Skip to Content
Firefighters extinguish vehicle and structure fire in Ventura Friday morning

Ventura City Fire Department
today at 11:03 am
Published 11:12 am

VENTURA, Calif. – Fire crews responded to an unoccupied produce delivery truck converted into a living space on fire that also caught the surrounding produce store on fire Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, fire units were dispatched to a structure fire at 6427 Ventura Boulevard and arrived within nine minutes of the call state Ventura City Fire Department.

According to Ventura City Fire Department, firefighters were able to limit the fire from reaching the exterior of the store and knocked the flames down within 14 minutes of their arrival detail Ventura City Fire Department.

Ventura County Public Health was called to the scene and removed produce exposed to smoke explain Ventura City Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation state Ventura City Fire Department.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

