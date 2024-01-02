Fire crews take control and extinguish garage fire Tuesday morning in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a detached garage on fire and threatening nearby homes Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Pierpont Boulevard.

According to Ventura City Fire Department, around 8:58 a.m. Tuesday morning fire crews were called to a detached garage with smoke and flames showing.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes and initiated an aggressive attack plan to protect nearby homes threatened by the fire using both horizontal and vertical ventilation to keep the fire from spreading explain Ventura City Fire Department.

The fire was controlled within eight minutes of crews' arrival and no injuries were reported from the scene detail Ventura Fire Department.