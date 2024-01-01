Oxnard man dies from gunshot Monday morning, public’s assistance requested in investigation

OXNARD, Calif. – Jose Juarez, 34, of Oxnard has been identified as the man shot and who later died at a local hospital from his injury early Monday morning.

According to Oxnard Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:10 a.m. to the 2100 block of Sierra Way in response to multiple callers reporting shots fired in the area.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived and discovered a Juarez with a single gunshot wound detail Oxnard Police Department.

Juarez was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injury explain Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators with the Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit are now handling the investigation and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Adam Aguilar at 805-385-7680.

You can also report any relevant information to the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7755 or online here and clicking on the blue 'Report Suspicious Activity' tab on the right-hand side of the website.

The City of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any person responsible for committing a homicide in the City.