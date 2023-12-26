Teenager hospitalized after fight in Oxnard Monday evening

OXNARD, Calif. - A 13-year-old boy was transported in critical condition after a fight involving another 13-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man on Monday. The two others reportedly had minor injuries at the scene.

Oxnard Police Department detail that around 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 25, a call came in for a fight between multiple people in the area of Yucca and Cloyne Streets.

Responding officers arrived to discover one of those involved, a 13-year old boy, had significant head trauma and was medically transported in critical condition explain Oxnard Police Department.

If you have any information to provide in this ongoing investigation, you are asked to contact Oxnard Police Detective Jared Schacher at 805-385-8287 or via email at jared.schacher@oxnardpd.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous at the Ventura Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.