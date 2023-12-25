Firefighters responded to residential fire north of Oak View Monday afternoon

OAK VIEW, Calif. - First responders with Ventura County Fire Department responded to a residential house fire in the 80 block of Cale Vista del Monte Monday afternoon.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, initial reports were of light smoke from the home and firefighters extinguished the flames around 3:23 p.m.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.