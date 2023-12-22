Ventura woman arrested for murder in connection to body discovered in her home on Sunday

VENTURA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Ventura woman was arrested on Sunday for murder after a body was discovered at her home in the 200 block of Ute Lane.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, Ventura Police Command Center received a 911 call about a female disturbing the peace in the 200 block of Ute Lane explain Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police Department, responding officers contacted the woman who lived nearby and made statements that led officers to believe a crime had occurred inside her residence.

When officers entered the home, they discovered the body of a deceased woman inside and the 38-year-old was transported to the police station for questioning detail Ventura Police Department.

Later the same day after an investigation, the Ventura woman was placed under arrest and booked for violation of PC 187-Murder and booked at Ventura County Jail state Ventura Police Department.

The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin and any future information on this incident will be released by the Ventura Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.