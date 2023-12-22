Skip to Content
Ventura County

Ventura woman arrested for murder in connection to body discovered in her home on Sunday

KEYT/MGN
By
today at 4:19 pm
Published 4:36 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – A 38-year-old Ventura woman was arrested on Sunday for murder after a body was discovered at her home in the 200 block of Ute Lane.

Around 8 a.m. on Dec. 17, Ventura Police Command Center received a 911 call about a female disturbing the peace in the 200 block of Ute Lane explain Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police Department, responding officers contacted the woman who lived nearby and made statements that led officers to believe a crime had occurred inside her residence.

When officers entered the home, they discovered the body of a deceased woman inside and the 38-year-old was transported to the police station for questioning detail Ventura Police Department.

Later the same day after an investigation, the Ventura woman was placed under arrest and booked for violation of PC 187-Murder and booked at Ventura County Jail state Ventura Police Department.

The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld pending notification of her next of kin and any future information on this incident will be released by the Ventura Police Department's Major Crimes Unit.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
homicide
KEYT
murder
ventura county
Ventura County Jail
Ventura Police Department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content