One person rescued from Ventura River bed as rains hit the area Thursday

VENTURA, Calif. – One person was rescued when they became stranded in the Ventura River bed off of Main Street in Ventura on Thursday.

Ventura City Fire Department details that firefighters were dispatched to a person yelling for help from the bed of the Ventura River as heavy rain soaked the area.

Crews arrived within five minutes of the initial call and located a person trapped on an island of land as waters rose on both sides of where they were caught explain Ventura City Fire Department.

According to Ventura City Fire Department, responders used an aerial ladder truck to perform the rescue and staged a swift water team downriver of the scene in case the person was swept away before they could reach them from above.

The person was safely rescued and declined any further medical assistance state Ventura City Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

