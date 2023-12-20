One man has died and two others transported following Highway 126 collision Wednesday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – One person has died and two others were transported with major injuries following two traffic collisions on Highway 126 east of Santa Paula Wednesday morning.

Ventura Communications Center received a call of a head-on traffic crash on Highway 126 eastbound at Boosey Road around 8:35 a.m. on Wednesday detail California Highway Patrol (CHP).

According to CHP, an initial investigation reveals that a westbound 2018 Honda for reasons still under investigation veered into oncoming eastbound traffic and collided head-on with a 1999 Ford.

The 29-year-old passenger of the Honda was declared dead at the scene and there identify is being withheld pending nitificatio fo their next of kin explain CHP.

CHP detail that the driver of the Honda, a 35-year-old Santa Clarita resident, as well as the driver of the Ford, a 44-year-old Fillmore man, were both transported with major injuries to Ventura County Medical Center.

Two other vehicles, a 2021 Toyota and a 2013 Dodge, traveling westbound on Highway 126 were also involved when they collided with debris in the roadway from the first crash state CHP.

Highway 126 was closed for several hours for on-scene investigation while traffic in both directions was diverted explain CHP.

Drugs nor alcohol are considered a factor in this incident, but the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Ventura Area at 805-662-2640.