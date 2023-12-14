Bakersfield man dies following two-vehicle collision on Highway 126 in Santa Paula Thursday

SANTA PAULA, Calif. – John Sellers, a 60-year-old Bakersfield man, died following an early morning two-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 126 Thursday.

On Dec. 14, around 5:35 a.m., Ventura Communications Center received a call for a two-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 126 detail California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Arriving emergency response personnel had to extract the Sellers from his 2017 Jeep Compass and he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he later died from his injuries explain CHP.

The 31-year-old driver of the other vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Prius, remained on the scene during the investigation relay CHP.

According to CHP, an initial investigation determined that Sellers was traveling eastbound on Highway 126, west of Hobson Road, in the number one lane when the Prius entered eastbound Highway 126 from a private driveway directly into the path of Sellers and his Jeep collided with the rear of the Prius.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact CHP Ventura Area at 805-662-2640.