“Auschwitz, Not Long Ago. Not Far Away” exhibit continues through Jan. 28 at Reagan Library
SIMI VALLEY, Calif.-Some people are making a point of visiting an Auschwitz exhibit during Hanukkah.
The exhibit entitled “Auschwitz, Not Long Ago. Not Far Away “ is going on now at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
It has been extended through January 28.
The exhibit includes hundreds of holocaust artifacts, including a chess set made by prisoners, and stories of survival.
The exhibit comes with an audio tour guide that lets visitors go at their own pace.
The exhibit is $3 dollars with the price of library admission.
For more information visit https://www.reaganfoundation.org.