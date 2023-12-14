Skip to Content
Ventura County

“Auschwitz, Not Long Ago. Not Far Away” exhibit continues through Jan. 28 at Reagan Library

Auschwitz concentration camp is focus of exhibit going on through January at Reagan Library in Simi Valley
By
Updated
today at 7:33 pm
Published 6:23 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.-Some people are making a point of visiting an Auschwitz exhibit during Hanukkah.

The exhibit entitled “Auschwitz, Not Long Ago. Not Far Away “ is going on now at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

It has been extended through January 28.

The exhibit includes hundreds of holocaust artifacts, including a chess set made by prisoners, and stories of survival.

The exhibit comes with an audio tour guide that lets visitors go at their own pace.

The exhibit is $3 dollars with the price of library admission.

For more information visit https://www.reaganfoundation.org.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content