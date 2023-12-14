“Auschwitz, Not Long Ago. Not Far Away” exhibit continues through Jan. 28 at Reagan Library

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.-Some people are making a point of visiting an Auschwitz exhibit during Hanukkah.

The exhibit entitled “Auschwitz, Not Long Ago. Not Far Away “ is going on now at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

It has been extended through January 28.

The exhibit includes hundreds of holocaust artifacts, including a chess set made by prisoners, and stories of survival.

The exhibit comes with an audio tour guide that lets visitors go at their own pace.

The exhibit is $3 dollars with the price of library admission.

For more information visit https://www.reaganfoundation.org.