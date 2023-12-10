Crews continue to contain Somis ‘South Fire’ in Ventura County, evacuation orders lifted

SOMIS, Calif. — Fire crews continue to contain the 'South Fire' in Ventura County's South Mountain that began Saturday morning.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, overnight the brush fire mapped at a total of 2,715 acres with 15% containment levels. At this time, forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

The Ventura County Emergency says 11 hand crews, 40 engines, 5 dozers and over 600 fire crews are assigned to fire. Emergency personnel and supported mutual aid resources from throughout the area have made progress on the South Fire, resulting in only minimal growth overnight.

Containment lines were built around the fire perimeter and fire crews are extinguishing hot spots throughout the day.

EVACUATION ORDERS

As of this morning, an evacuation warning remains in effect for the following area:

Saticoy Country Club Area North: Santa Clara River South and West: W. Los Angeles Ave. East: La Vista Ave



Evacuation orders were lifted at 8:00 a.m. for the following areas:

Somis North: East La Loma Avenue & West La Loma Avenue

South: East Los Angeles Avenue

East: Aggen Road

West: La Vista Avenue Mission Rock Road Area, Santa Paula North: Highway 126

South: Santa Clara River

East: S. Briggs Road

The shelter established at the campus gym of Ventura Community College on West Campus Way on Telegraph Road was deactivated, according to the American Red Cross of Central Coast. A temporary evacuation point will be re-established at the same location, if conditions change.

#SouthFire Update: With the immediate needs of those staying in the shelter met, the @RedCross shelter at Ventura Community College is now on stand-by. Anyone in need of support can always call 1-800-RED CROSS.



⛑️🚒🚓 Thank you to first responders & volunteers for assisting. pic.twitter.com/oXiSqReRUC — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) December 10, 2023

PUBLIC SAFETY

Caltrans District 7 says, to use alternate routes and avoid traveling on Highway 118 west of Moorpark in the Somis area.

Southern California Edison says they have de-energized portions off five electrical circuits due to hazardous conditions and will be inspected. If the circuits are deemed safe they will be re-energized.

FURTHER INFORMATION

To be up to date with the fire visit VC Emergency.

For more information on impacted electrical circuits you can look at the incident dashboard here.

Individuals with questions regarding the fire can contact the Incident Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

We will update this article as more information comes in.