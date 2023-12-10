Skip to Content
Ventura County

Crews continue to contain Somis ‘South Fire’ in Ventura County, evacuation orders lifted

Courtesy: KCBS
By
Published 3:01 pm

SOMIS, Calif. — Fire crews continue to contain the 'South Fire' in Ventura County's South Mountain that began Saturday morning.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, overnight the brush fire mapped at a total of 2,715 acres with 15% containment levels. At this time, forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

The Ventura County Emergency says 11 hand crews, 40 engines, 5 dozers and over 600 fire crews are assigned to fire. Emergency personnel and supported mutual aid resources from throughout the area have made progress on the South Fire, resulting in only minimal growth overnight.

Containment lines were built around the fire perimeter and fire crews are extinguishing hot spots throughout the day.

EVACUATION ORDERS

As of this morning, an evacuation warning remains in effect for the following area:

  • Saticoy Country Club Area
    • North: Santa Clara River
    • South and West: W. Los Angeles Ave.
    • East: La Vista Ave

Evacuation orders were lifted at 8:00 a.m. for the following areas:

  1. Somis 
    • North: East La Loma Avenue & West La Loma Avenue
    • South: East Los Angeles Avenue
    • East: Aggen Road
    • West: La Vista Avenue
  2. Mission Rock Road Area, Santa Paula
    • North: Highway 126
    • South: Santa Clara River
    • East: S. Briggs Road

The shelter established at the campus gym of Ventura Community College on West Campus Way on Telegraph Road was deactivated, according to the American Red Cross of Central Coast. A temporary evacuation point will be re-established at the same location, if conditions change.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Caltrans District 7 says, to use alternate routes and avoid traveling on Highway 118 west of Moorpark in the Somis area.

Southern California Edison says they have de-energized portions off five electrical circuits due to hazardous conditions and will be inspected. If the circuits are deemed safe they will be re-energized.

FURTHER INFORMATION

To be up to date with the fire visit VC Emergency.

For more information on impacted electrical circuits you can look at the incident dashboard here

Individuals with questions regarding the fire can contact the Incident Information Hotline at 805-465-6650

We will update this article as more information comes in.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
fire
ventura county
ventura county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content