Crews in Ventura County containing fire in Somis amid Santa Ana winds, evacuation order in place

SOMIS, Calif. — According to the Ventura County Fire Department, first responders are working to contain a brush fire burning along a ridgeline south of South Mountain, in the Somis area Saturday morning.

The brush fire began approximately at 9:30 a.m. west of Honda Barranca Road and north of La Loma Avenue, which is being shut down between Price Road and Walnut Avenue.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office say, an evacuation order has been issued for the following areas in Somis:

West Los Angeles Avenue northward to West La Loma Avenue

La Vista Ave.

Walnut Avenue

Price Road

Aggen Road

W. La Loma Ave. east from La Vista Road

A temporary shelter has been established in the west parking lot of Ventura Community College on West Campus Way at 4667 Telegraph Road Ventura, CA 93003, according to the Red Cross of Central California.

#SouthFire: We encourage anyone preparing to evacuate to bring personal items for each member of their family, including prescription & emergency medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents & other comfort items ➡️ https://t.co/7lVN9zPBQf pic.twitter.com/bmlsNbutzC — Red Cross Central California (@RedCrossCCR) December 9, 2023

According to VCFD Public Information Officer Andy VanSciver, the so called "South Fire" in the Somis South Mountain is reportedly mapped at 800 acres in size.

Air tankers and helicopters are on the scene amid gusty Santa Ana winds impacting the area. The VCFD says, there are currently 56 pieces of equipment and 100 firefighters on the scene.

The VCFD says, an Incident Command Post has been set up at Mesa Union Elementary School.

#Southfire Update: Fire js now at 300 acres with approximately 100 personnel actively engaging the fire. Recent update provided here by #VCFD PIO Andy VanSciver. Please follow https://t.co/TqQ6gz1cZk for fire and evacuation updates. pic.twitter.com/0qo2HUoAMi — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 9, 2023

According to the National Weather Service of Los Angeles, conditions at the South Fire are seeing Santa Winds blowing gusts 30 miles per hour and humidity standing at 15%.

A red flag warning is in effect for Ventura County, commencing at 8:00 AM on Saturday, December 9, 2023, and concluding at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 10, 2023, says the NWS of LA.

Conditions at #SouthFire NE winds 20-25 with gusts to 45 mph. Humidity 15%. #RedFlagWarning in effect. Latest forecast for the fire: https://t.co/g1eYhVm80K



Residents around South Mountain between #Saticoy and #Santa Paula, stay alert to evacuations at https://t.co/BLtDMG5KNl https://t.co/gDYBVNDwPB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 9, 2023

According to the Ventura County Emergency website, Southern California Edison is monitoring numerous electrical circuits in Ventura County for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

Caltrans District 7 says, to use alternate routes and avoid traveling on State Route 118 west of Moorpark in the Somis area, at this time.

🚨🚨 Please use alternate routes & avoid traveling on State Route 118 west of Moorpark in the Somis area at this time!

An evacuation order has been issued in the area shown due to the #SouthFire. If you must drive in the area, use caution. https://t.co/O37QesJHpw https://t.co/I6dY3ud5bE pic.twitter.com/DT9u63Ku8O — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 9, 2023

To be up to date with the fire visit VC Emergency.

For more information on impacted electrical circuits you can look at the incident dashboard here.

Individuals with questions regarding the fire can contact the Incident Information Hotline at 805-465-6650.

We will update this article as more information comes in.