Samuel William Lafond of Santa Barbara charged with felony luring following Ventura County sting

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday that Samuel William Lafond of Santa Barbara has been arraigned on one felony count of luring following a sting operation by the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHT).

Lafond pled not guilty at his arraignment hearing in Ventura County Superior Court detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, during the week of Nov. 27, 2023, the CEHT Task Force directed an undercover operation focused on identifying people engaging in sexual conversations with underage children in internet chat rooms and on social media.

During that operation, Lafond allegedly had sexual conversations with an undercover officer he believed to be a 14-year-old girl explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

On Dec. 5, 2023, Lafond allegedly traveled to Ventura County to have sex with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl and was arrested at the scene by Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit detail the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Lafond is a registered sex offender and had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

Lafond is next due in court for a bail review hearing on Dec. 12 of this year and is currently being held at Ventura County Jail on a $500,000 bail detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.