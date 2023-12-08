Skip to Content
Oxnard teen dies following shooting Thursday

Oxnard Police Department
By
New
today at 12:15 pm
Published 12:44 pm

OXNARD, Calif. – A 16-year-old Oxnard resident is dead after a shooting on Thursday in the 200 block of W. Clara Street.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, dispatch received a call around 8 a.m. from a person transporting a shooting victim to a local hospital.

First responders met the pair near Oxnard Avenue and Date Street, administered aid, and transported the teenager with multiple gunshot wounds to Ventura County Medical Center detail Oxnard Police Department.

The Oxnard Police Department explain that the 16-year-old was taken into emergency surgery upon his arrival at the hospital, but staff contacted the law enforcement organization later in the day to inform them that the young man had died from his injuries.

According to the Oxnard Police Department, evidence was recovered at the scene of the shooting and this incident is believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meagan Toby at 805-385-7755.

The City of Oxnard offers a $25,000 reward for those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for homicides in the City.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

