Heroic officer James O’Brien remembered

OXNARD, Calif.-This month marks the 30th anniversary of a mass shooting that left 4 people dead including Oxnard Police Detective James O'Brien.

People driving along Victoria Ave. are likely to see a memorial Christmas Tree and his namesake street sign.

That is where O'Brien was fatally shot during a chase along Victoria on Dec. 2, 1993.

The shooting started at the Federal unemployment office on C Street in Oxnard.

The office has since been relocated.

Police shot and killed the gunman at another unemployment office in Ventura.

Officers held a moment of silence by the tree this weekend.