Ventura County

Heroic officer James O’Brien remembered

Detective James O'Brien Christmas tree and street sign remind people of his heroic acts following shooting at unemployment offices 30 years ago
OXNARD, Calif.-This month marks the 30th anniversary of a mass shooting that left 4 people dead including Oxnard Police Detective James O'Brien.

People driving along Victoria Ave. are likely to see a memorial Christmas Tree and his namesake street sign.

That is where O'Brien was fatally shot during a chase along Victoria on Dec. 2, 1993.

The shooting started at the Federal unemployment office on C Street in Oxnard.

The office has since been relocated.

Police shot and killed the gunman at another unemployment office in Ventura.

Officers held a moment of silence by the tree this weekend.

Tracy Lehr

