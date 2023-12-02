Oxnard Tamale Festival follows annual parade

OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Christmas Parade ended with a banner letting people know about the Oxnard Tamale Festival taking place in Plaza Park.

Award-winning tamale makers served up sweet and savory tamales to hungry customers.

The mouth-watering event is held on the first Saturday of each December.

Friends from Carpinteria said it was their first time checking it out.

Lupe Trithara of Carpinteria called her pork tamale "delicious."

People dining on tamales also had had a chance to watch dancers and musicians.

The park was also filled with photo opportunities and holiday gifts for sale.