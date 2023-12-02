Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard Tamale Festival follows annual parade

Oxnard Tamale Festival is a post parade tradition
By
today at 8:25 pm
Published 8:09 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-The Oxnard Christmas Parade ended with a banner letting people know about the Oxnard Tamale Festival taking place in Plaza Park.

Award-winning tamale makers served up sweet and savory tamales to hungry customers.

The mouth-watering event is held on the first Saturday of each December.

Friends from Carpinteria said it was their first time checking it out.

Lupe Trithara of Carpinteria called her pork tamale "delicious."

People dining on tamales also had had a chance to watch dancers and musicians.

The park was also filled with photo opportunities and holiday gifts for sale.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content