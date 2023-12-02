Skip to Content
Ventura County

Oxnard Christmas Parade celebrates “Making Spirits Bright” theme

Oxnard parade makes spirits bright
LGBTQ pride float
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Santa close up
Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
today at 8:24 pm
Published 8:17 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-The annual Oxnard Christmas Parade celebrating the theme "Making Spirits Bright."

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy the parade and waited until the very end to see Santa pulled by his sleigh.

People who lined A, 5th and C Streets along the route also to see saw the Grinch and other entertainers

They saw cheerleaders, local marching bands, horses, and Oxnard Firefighters who kept willing people in the crowd cool by spraying them with water.

They could saw countless classic cars and some of them carried Ventura County beauty queens.

The parade lasted for more than two hours and went through downtown Oxnard on this sunny Saturday morning.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content