Oxnard Christmas Parade celebrates “Making Spirits Bright” theme

OXNARD, Calif.-The annual Oxnard Christmas Parade celebrating the theme "Making Spirits Bright."

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy the parade and waited until the very end to see Santa pulled by his sleigh.

People who lined A, 5th and C Streets along the route also to see saw the Grinch and other entertainers

They saw cheerleaders, local marching bands, horses, and Oxnard Firefighters who kept willing people in the crowd cool by spraying them with water.

They could saw countless classic cars and some of them carried Ventura County beauty queens.

The parade lasted for more than two hours and went through downtown Oxnard on this sunny Saturday morning.