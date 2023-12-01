Thousand Oaks woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in connection with 2018 homicide

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Friday that Bryn Spejcher was convicted by a jury of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Chad O'Melia.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, Spejcher went to her then-boyfriend's apartment in Thousand Oaks on May 27, 2018, where both of them took several hits of marijuana from a bong.

Spejcher experienced an adverse reaction to the marijuana and suffered what experts called a "Cannabis-Induced Psychotic Disorder" during which she stabbed herself multiple times and stabbed O'Melia to death detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement arrived in the early morning of May 28 and discovered O'Melia in a pool of blood and Spejcher screaming with a serrated bread knife in her hands and, before law enforcement could disarm her, she plunged the knife into her neck explain Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to Ventura County District Attorney's Office, officers used a taser and multiple baton strikes to disarm Spejcher.

Paramedics declared O'Melia dead at the scene state Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

“This was a hard-fought case where the victim’s family had to wait a long time for justice and I am

grateful for the jury’s verdict,” said Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Audry Nafziger who prosecuted the case. “We will continue with the presentation of evidence on Monday.”

A court trial has been scheduled for Dec. 4 of this year in courtroom 47 of the Ventura County Superior Court for the following special allegations and enhancements: