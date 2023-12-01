Former Pacifica High Track Coach sentenced for sending harmful material to student Friday

OXNARD, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Friday that former Pacifica High School Track Coach Aaron James Mora was sentenced to two years in state prison for one felony count of sending harmful matter to a child.

Mora will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life as part of his sentencing on Friday and Mora admitted to the special allegation that he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence and that the survivor was particularly vulnerable when he pled guilty on Oct. 17 of this year detail Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, while Mora was a Track Coach at Oxnard's Pacific High School in 2020, he began texting an underage female athlete and sent sexual images of himself to the student.

“It is critical that we protect children and vulnerable victims,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews, who prosecuted this case. “A coach is a position of trust and confidence, and Mora exploited his position for sexual abuse. I want to recognize the victim’s courage and my hope is that lifetime sex offender registration will protect others in our community.”