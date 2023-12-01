Fire crews respond to house explosion Thursday morning in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County and City Fire Departments responded to a house explosion near Ventura Avenue and Dakota Drive in Ventura Thursday morning.

Although there was an adult woman inside the home at the time of the explosion, Ventura City Fire Department detail that she was not injured because she was in another room away from the explosion.

According to Ventura City Fire Department, the explosion was caused by a pest control fogger placed too close to a water heater pictured below.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within seven minutes of the initial call and discovered a two-story, multi-family residence with damage mostly in the kitchen area and to multiple windows state Ventura City Fire Department.

Ventura Building and Safety arrived on the scene to verify the safety of nearby residents and determine if the explosion damaged any surrounding homes relay Ventura City Fire Department.