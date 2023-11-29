Sheriff’s warn about scammers demanding money while pretending to be law enforcement

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office issued a warning to residents about a scam caller identifying themselves as Captain Greg Gibson from their Office and demanding money to remove an outstanding warrant.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office explain that not only is this caller not associated with any law enforcement group, but that no legitimate law enforcement agency will ever demand immediate payment over the phone or threaten arrest.

So what can you do if you encounter a scam call like this?

Most importantly, do not give personal or financial details over the phone offer Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Scammers may also leave messages asking for you to call them back. Once again, do not be intimidated into providing personal or financial information in response.

If you have been scammed, call Ventura County Sheriff's Dispatch at 805-654-9511 to file a report.

You can also visit the Federal Trade Commission website or the Federal Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Complaint Center to report what happened as well.