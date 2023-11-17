Skip to Content
Ventura County

Buena High School in Ventura placed into lockdown after fight Friday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. - Buena High School in Ventura is currently on lockdown after a fight among students on Friday.

According to Ventura Police Department, the school went on lockdown after the fight because there was a reported weapon at the scene and officers are currently searching the campus, but there is no active shooter.

This is an ongoing emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

