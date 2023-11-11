Veterans Day Ceremony honors all who served

OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard's Veterans Day Ceremony entitled "Honoring All Who Served" took place by the Veterans Memorial in Plaza Park on Saturday.

The Channel Islands High School Raiders Band opened and closed the ceremony.

Sea Cadets posted the colors .

Winds made the placement of the wreathes difficult.

Some of easels holding the wreaths fell over.

Featured speakers included Mayor John C. Zaragoza, Oxnard Harbor District President Jess Herrera, and the Commanding Officer of Naval Base Ventura County.

"It is a tough time in the world," said Captain Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, "I do have confidence and hope that our service members, especially those currently serving and deployed; they are ready for whatever comes their way. "

Capt. Kimnach credited his wife Rachel York and other partners for doing their part while their loved ones are training or stationed around the world.

The free ceremony also included salutes and songs.